13833 Willesden Circle

This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools. With over 1700 square feet of living space and almost 400 square feet in the basement, this home is HUGE!! There are 3 bedrooms with an extra den/office and 2.5 bathrooms. The 2 car garage is a Bonus you will feel lucky to have year-round! There is hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, and a covered deck you will absolutely love. There is a double-sided fireplace shared with the Living room and the Dining room for everyone's enjoyment. With street parking right by the front door, there isn't much that this amazing space doesn't offer.