13673 Van Buren Place

Great Opportunity!!! Fantastic 5BD/3BA Home in Fishers! A+ HSE School District. Main Level Bedroom. Open Concept. Laminate Flooring Throughout Main Level. Expansive Kitchen w/Staggered Cabinetry, Center Island w/Raised Bar Top, Lg. Pantry, Eat-In Breakfast Nook & SS Appliances. Front Living RM w/Vaulted Ceiling. Abundant Storage Space, Lg. Bedrooms, WIC, Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceiling, Dbl Vanity, Sep. Tub/Shwr and WIC. Upper Level Loft is Perfect for An Office, Study Space or Entertainment Area. Enjoy Neighborhood Amenities Including A Walking Trail Through a 7-Acre Common Area, Community Pool, Basketball Court & Playground. Close Proximity to Shopping, Dining, Hamilton Town Center, Ruoff Music Center and I-69.