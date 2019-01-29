All apartments in Fishers
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:52 PM

13673 Van Buren Place

13673 Van Buren Place · No Longer Available
Location

13673 Van Buren Place, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Opportunity!!! Fantastic 5BD/3BA Home in Fishers! A+ HSE School District. Main Level Bedroom. Open Concept. Laminate Flooring Throughout Main Level. Expansive Kitchen w/Staggered Cabinetry, Center Island w/Raised Bar Top, Lg. Pantry, Eat-In Breakfast Nook & SS Appliances. Front Living RM w/Vaulted Ceiling. Abundant Storage Space, Lg. Bedrooms, WIC, Master Suite w/Vaulted Ceiling, Dbl Vanity, Sep. Tub/Shwr and WIC. Upper Level Loft is Perfect for An Office, Study Space or Entertainment Area. Enjoy Neighborhood Amenities Including A Walking Trail Through a 7-Acre Common Area, Community Pool, Basketball Court & Playground. Close Proximity to Shopping, Dining, Hamilton Town Center, Ruoff Music Center and I-69.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13673 Van Buren Place have any available units?
13673 Van Buren Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13673 Van Buren Place have?
Some of 13673 Van Buren Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13673 Van Buren Place currently offering any rent specials?
13673 Van Buren Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13673 Van Buren Place pet-friendly?
No, 13673 Van Buren Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13673 Van Buren Place offer parking?
Yes, 13673 Van Buren Place offers parking.
Does 13673 Van Buren Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13673 Van Buren Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13673 Van Buren Place have a pool?
Yes, 13673 Van Buren Place has a pool.
Does 13673 Van Buren Place have accessible units?
No, 13673 Van Buren Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13673 Van Buren Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13673 Van Buren Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 13673 Van Buren Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13673 Van Buren Place does not have units with air conditioning.
