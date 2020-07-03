13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard

Amenities

Spectacular 3BDRM, 2.5BA Townhome w/Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Freize Carpeting with upgraded padding, Nickel Plumbing/Lights/Door Hardware. Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Log Fireplace. 2 Story Foyer, Living Room, Handscrapped Hardwood Flooring. 1st Floor Master Bedroom has WIC, Double Granite Vanity, Ceramic Tile Garden Tub. Walking Distance to Saxony. Close to Hamilton Town Center, Hospitals, and Highway!



Rent includes monthly HOA Fee. Current fee is 268.60/mo. Includes water, garbage, landscaping and snow removal.



Pets w/approval 25/mo. per pet + 300 additional security deposit.