Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:35 PM

13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard

13484 Molique Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13484 Molique Boulevard, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spectacular 3BDRM, 2.5BA Townhome w/Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Freize Carpeting with upgraded padding, Nickel Plumbing/Lights/Door Hardware. Stainless Steel Appliances. Gas Log Fireplace. 2 Story Foyer, Living Room, Handscrapped Hardwood Flooring. 1st Floor Master Bedroom has WIC, Double Granite Vanity, Ceramic Tile Garden Tub. Walking Distance to Saxony. Close to Hamilton Town Center, Hospitals, and Highway!

Rent includes monthly HOA Fee. Current fee is 268.60/mo. Includes water, garbage, landscaping and snow removal.

Pets w/approval 25/mo. per pet + 300 additional security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard have any available units?
13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard have?
Some of 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard offer parking?
No, 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard have a pool?
No, 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 13484 MOLIQUE Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

