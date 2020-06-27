Rent Calculator
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13410 White Granite Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 11:06 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13410 White Granite Drive
13410 White Granite Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
13410 White Granite Drive, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3 bedroom condo for rent, freshly painted, berber carpet, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit. HSE schools, gym, pool and walking trails. Beautiful neighborhood. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13410 White Granite Drive have any available units?
13410 White Granite Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fishers, IN
.
What amenities does 13410 White Granite Drive have?
Some of 13410 White Granite Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13410 White Granite Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13410 White Granite Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13410 White Granite Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13410 White Granite Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fishers
.
Does 13410 White Granite Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13410 White Granite Drive offers parking.
Does 13410 White Granite Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13410 White Granite Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13410 White Granite Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13410 White Granite Drive has a pool.
Does 13410 White Granite Drive have accessible units?
No, 13410 White Granite Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13410 White Granite Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13410 White Granite Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13410 White Granite Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13410 White Granite Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
