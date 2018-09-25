All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 13347 Allegiance Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13347 Allegiance Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13347 Allegiance Drive

13347 Allegiance Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13347 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 1,600 sf home is located in Fall Creek, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area, cozy fireplace and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13347 Allegiance Drive have any available units?
13347 Allegiance Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13347 Allegiance Drive have?
Some of 13347 Allegiance Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13347 Allegiance Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13347 Allegiance Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13347 Allegiance Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13347 Allegiance Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13347 Allegiance Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13347 Allegiance Drive offers parking.
Does 13347 Allegiance Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13347 Allegiance Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13347 Allegiance Drive have a pool?
No, 13347 Allegiance Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13347 Allegiance Drive have accessible units?
No, 13347 Allegiance Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13347 Allegiance Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13347 Allegiance Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13347 Allegiance Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13347 Allegiance Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis