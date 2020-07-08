Rent Calculator
All apartments in Fishers
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13266 Komatite Way 700
13266 Komatite Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
13266 Komatite Way, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Limestone Spring - Property Id: 275355
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275355
Property Id 275355
(RLNE5763363)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13266 Komatite Way 700 have any available units?
13266 Komatite Way 700 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fishers, IN
.
What amenities does 13266 Komatite Way 700 have?
Some of 13266 Komatite Way 700's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13266 Komatite Way 700 currently offering any rent specials?
13266 Komatite Way 700 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13266 Komatite Way 700 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13266 Komatite Way 700 is pet friendly.
Does 13266 Komatite Way 700 offer parking?
No, 13266 Komatite Way 700 does not offer parking.
Does 13266 Komatite Way 700 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13266 Komatite Way 700 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13266 Komatite Way 700 have a pool?
No, 13266 Komatite Way 700 does not have a pool.
Does 13266 Komatite Way 700 have accessible units?
No, 13266 Komatite Way 700 does not have accessible units.
Does 13266 Komatite Way 700 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13266 Komatite Way 700 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13266 Komatite Way 700 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13266 Komatite Way 700 does not have units with air conditioning.
