Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:07 AM

13225 DECEPTION Pass

13225 Deception Pass · No Longer Available
Location

13225 Deception Pass, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Limestone Springs rental opportunity! This 2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath, 1 Car Garage, approx. 1400 SF townhouse is beautifully maintained and ready for its next tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13225 DECEPTION Pass have any available units?
13225 DECEPTION Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13225 DECEPTION Pass have?
Some of 13225 DECEPTION Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13225 DECEPTION Pass currently offering any rent specials?
13225 DECEPTION Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13225 DECEPTION Pass pet-friendly?
No, 13225 DECEPTION Pass is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13225 DECEPTION Pass offer parking?
Yes, 13225 DECEPTION Pass offers parking.
Does 13225 DECEPTION Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13225 DECEPTION Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13225 DECEPTION Pass have a pool?
No, 13225 DECEPTION Pass does not have a pool.
Does 13225 DECEPTION Pass have accessible units?
No, 13225 DECEPTION Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 13225 DECEPTION Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13225 DECEPTION Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 13225 DECEPTION Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 13225 DECEPTION Pass does not have units with air conditioning.

