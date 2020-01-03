13032 Thames Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Wonderful 2 story home in popular Avalon. 2 story foyer entrance with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Additional office on main level. Family room with cozy fireplace and sight lines to the kitchen. Large kitchen with 42" cabinets, center island, solid surface counter tops and all stainless steel appliances with separate dining room. A full finished basement with daylight windows & full bath. Lots of hardwood and carpeting throughout. Fully fenced backyard with deck. Your dream home awaits! Agent to Agent Remarks: Exclusions & Commission Disclosures & Financial Information Pets allowed w/owner approval and pet deposit required. TO APPLY: https://bryantco.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp Application Fee: $50.00 per person or $75.00 per couple