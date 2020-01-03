All apartments in Fishers
Last updated November 14 2019 at 2:55 PM

13032 Thames Drive

13032 Thames Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13032 Thames Drive, Fishers, IN 46037
Avalon of Fishers

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 2 story home in popular Avalon. 2 story foyer entrance with 4 bedrooms & 3.5 baths. Additional office on main level. Family room with cozy fireplace and sight lines to the kitchen. Large kitchen with 42" cabinets, center island, solid surface counter tops and all stainless steel appliances with separate dining room. A full finished basement with daylight windows & full bath. Lots of hardwood and carpeting throughout. Fully fenced backyard with deck. Your dream home awaits! Agent to Agent Remarks: Exclusions & Commission Disclosures & Financial Information Pets allowed w/owner approval and pet deposit required. TO APPLY: https://bryantco.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp Application Fee: $50.00 per person or $75.00 per couple

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13032 Thames Drive have any available units?
13032 Thames Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13032 Thames Drive have?
Some of 13032 Thames Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13032 Thames Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13032 Thames Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13032 Thames Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13032 Thames Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13032 Thames Drive offer parking?
No, 13032 Thames Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13032 Thames Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13032 Thames Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13032 Thames Drive have a pool?
No, 13032 Thames Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13032 Thames Drive have accessible units?
No, 13032 Thames Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13032 Thames Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13032 Thames Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13032 Thames Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13032 Thames Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
