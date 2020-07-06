All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 13015 Teesdale Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
13015 Teesdale Ct.
Last updated October 24 2019 at 7:35 AM

13015 Teesdale Ct.

13015 Teesdale Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13015 Teesdale Court, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 1 Level Home With Vaulted Ceiling In The Great Room And Kitchen Area. Interior Has Been Completely Painted. Laminate Floors Throughout. Large Rear Yard. Home Is Located On A Cul-De-Sac.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13015 Teesdale Ct. have any available units?
13015 Teesdale Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 13015 Teesdale Ct. have?
Some of 13015 Teesdale Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13015 Teesdale Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
13015 Teesdale Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13015 Teesdale Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 13015 Teesdale Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 13015 Teesdale Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 13015 Teesdale Ct. offers parking.
Does 13015 Teesdale Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13015 Teesdale Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13015 Teesdale Ct. have a pool?
No, 13015 Teesdale Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 13015 Teesdale Ct. have accessible units?
No, 13015 Teesdale Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 13015 Teesdale Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13015 Teesdale Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Does 13015 Teesdale Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13015 Teesdale Ct. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis