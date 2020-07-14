12805 Courage Crossing

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Cute as can be.So many upgrades 3 bed, 2 bath.Cathedral ceil in Great rm which opens to the kitchen and dining. Kit offers granite countertops and maple cabinets with under counter lighting. Lrg eating area.Master bed has a cathedral ceiling, electric fireplace, built in surround sound speakers and tv mount on wall,walk in closet. Updated bath with tile,walk in shower with seamless glass,new light fixture and faucet.Second bath is updated also.2 car garage is insulated and finished, with shelving, utility sink and workbench.Outside is a well maintained lawn and landscaping,deck,fire pit, and solar flood lights.Great location 3 min to Hamilton town center - walk able to restaurants, shopping Saxony beach.carpets cleaned.