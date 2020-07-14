All apartments in Fishers
12805 Courage Crossing

12805 Courage Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

12805 Courage Crossing, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Cute as can be.So many upgrades 3 bed, 2 bath.Cathedral ceil in Great rm which opens to the kitchen and dining. Kit offers granite countertops and maple cabinets with under counter lighting. Lrg eating area.Master bed has a cathedral ceiling, electric fireplace, built in surround sound speakers and tv mount on wall,walk in closet. Updated bath with tile,walk in shower with seamless glass,new light fixture and faucet.Second bath is updated also.2 car garage is insulated and finished, with shelving, utility sink and workbench.Outside is a well maintained lawn and landscaping,deck,fire pit, and solar flood lights.Great location 3 min to Hamilton town center - walk able to restaurants, shopping Saxony beach.carpets cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12805 Courage Crossing have any available units?
12805 Courage Crossing doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12805 Courage Crossing have?
Some of 12805 Courage Crossing's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12805 Courage Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
12805 Courage Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12805 Courage Crossing pet-friendly?
No, 12805 Courage Crossing is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12805 Courage Crossing offer parking?
Yes, 12805 Courage Crossing offers parking.
Does 12805 Courage Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12805 Courage Crossing offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12805 Courage Crossing have a pool?
No, 12805 Courage Crossing does not have a pool.
Does 12805 Courage Crossing have accessible units?
No, 12805 Courage Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does 12805 Courage Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12805 Courage Crossing has units with dishwashers.
Does 12805 Courage Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, 12805 Courage Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
