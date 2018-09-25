12723 Vikings Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool

Checkout his beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, loft, and 2 1/2 baths. Spacious master bedroom with remodeled bathroom and large walk in closet. All of the spare rooms are also nicely sized. Freshly painted and truly move in ready! Roof is only 5 years old. New water heater. New faucets and shower heads throughout. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, playground & basketball court. Just minutes to I-69, Hamilton Town Center, Top Golf, IKEA & more. Award winning HSE schools. Immediate possession! Bristol's Subdivision in Fishers.