Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
12723 Vikings Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:40 AM

12723 Vikings Lane

12723 Vikings Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12723 Vikings Lane, Fishers, IN 46037
The Bristols

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
Checkout his beautiful home with 4 bedrooms, loft, and 2 1/2 baths. Spacious master bedroom with remodeled bathroom and large walk in closet. All of the spare rooms are also nicely sized. Freshly painted and truly move in ready! Roof is only 5 years old. New water heater. New faucets and shower heads throughout. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, playground & basketball court. Just minutes to I-69, Hamilton Town Center, Top Golf, IKEA & more. Award winning HSE schools. Immediate possession! Bristol's Subdivision in Fishers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12723 Vikings Lane have any available units?
12723 Vikings Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12723 Vikings Lane have?
Some of 12723 Vikings Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12723 Vikings Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12723 Vikings Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12723 Vikings Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12723 Vikings Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12723 Vikings Lane offer parking?
No, 12723 Vikings Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12723 Vikings Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12723 Vikings Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12723 Vikings Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12723 Vikings Lane has a pool.
Does 12723 Vikings Lane have accessible units?
No, 12723 Vikings Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12723 Vikings Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12723 Vikings Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12723 Vikings Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12723 Vikings Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

