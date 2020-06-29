12718 Hannah Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage tennis court

Maintenance Free Living! Like New Pulte Built 3BD/2.5BA Townhome. 9'Ceilings on Main Floor. Large Open Kitchen w/Hardwood Floors, S/S Appliance, Custom Cabinetry,Granite Countertops, Bkfst Bar & Eat In Kitchen Area. Generously Sized GR. W/D Included & Convenientally located on the First Floor. 2-Car Attached Garage & Nicely Sized Deck off the Kitchen. Great Location! Enjoy Community Amenities such as: Pool, Picnic Area, Trails, Tennis & Basketball Courts. Highly Rated HSE Schools. Minutes to IKEA, Downtown Fishers,Top Golf, Geist Reservior, Shopping & Dining.