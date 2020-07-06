All apartments in Fishers
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12663 Republic Drive

12663 Republic Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

12663 Republic Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,300 sf home is located in Fishers, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with a large yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12663 Republic Drive have any available units?
12663 Republic Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12663 Republic Drive have?
Some of 12663 Republic Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12663 Republic Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12663 Republic Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12663 Republic Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12663 Republic Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12663 Republic Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12663 Republic Drive offers parking.
Does 12663 Republic Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12663 Republic Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12663 Republic Drive have a pool?
No, 12663 Republic Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12663 Republic Drive have accessible units?
No, 12663 Republic Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12663 Republic Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12663 Republic Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12663 Republic Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12663 Republic Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

