12522 Trester Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



Great Fishers property located in popular Sunblest Farms. This home is within minutes to downtown Fishers, I69, Ikea and more! Home features new engineered hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout and all new carpet. Other features include a formal dining room, living room, open kitchen with granite counters tops and all stainless appliances. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Huge fenced-in backyard with a deck and patio. A Must See! Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.