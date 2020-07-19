All apartments in Fishers
12522 Trester Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12522 Trester Lane

12522 Trester Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12522 Trester Lane, Fishers, IN 46038
Sunblest Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Great Fishers property located in popular Sunblest Farms. This home is within minutes to downtown Fishers, I69, Ikea and more! Home features new engineered hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout and all new carpet. Other features include a formal dining room, living room, open kitchen with granite counters tops and all stainless appliances. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings and a walk-in closet. Huge fenced-in backyard with a deck and patio. A Must See! Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12522 Trester Lane have any available units?
12522 Trester Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12522 Trester Lane have?
Some of 12522 Trester Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12522 Trester Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12522 Trester Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12522 Trester Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12522 Trester Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12522 Trester Lane offer parking?
No, 12522 Trester Lane does not offer parking.
Does 12522 Trester Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12522 Trester Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12522 Trester Lane have a pool?
No, 12522 Trester Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12522 Trester Lane have accessible units?
No, 12522 Trester Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12522 Trester Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 12522 Trester Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12522 Trester Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12522 Trester Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
