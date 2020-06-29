12458 River Valley Drive

Amenities

Nearly 2000 square feet make up this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fishers home. Well-lit kitchen features all-white appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a dining area with bay window overlooking the back yard. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet with shelving, high ceilings for an extra spacious feel, ceiling fan, and a beautiful private bathroom with granite countertop, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Near schools, parks, shopping, and interstate!



Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

No section 8

No cats

Small dogs with approval

Application Fee (per adult tenant)

One-time Lease Administration Fee

One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)

Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.