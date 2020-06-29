12458 River Valley Drive

Amenities
Nearly 2000 square feet make up this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fishers home. Well-lit kitchen features all-white appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a dining area with bay window overlooking the back yard. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet with shelving, high ceilings for an extra spacious feel, ceiling fan, and a beautiful private bathroom with granite countertop, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Near schools, parks, shopping, and interstate!
Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
No cats
Small dogs with approval
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.