All apartments in Fishers
Find more places like 12458 River Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
12458 River Valley Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12458 River Valley Drive

12458 River Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fishers
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12458 River Valley Drive, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nearly 2000 square feet make up this 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Fishers home. Well-lit kitchen features all-white appliances, plenty of cabinet space, and a dining area with bay window overlooking the back yard. Master bedroom offers a walk-in closet with shelving, high ceilings for an extra spacious feel, ceiling fan, and a beautiful private bathroom with granite countertop, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Near schools, parks, shopping, and interstate!

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
No cats
Small dogs with approval
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12458 River Valley Drive have any available units?
12458 River Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12458 River Valley Drive have?
Some of 12458 River Valley Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12458 River Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12458 River Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12458 River Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12458 River Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12458 River Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 12458 River Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12458 River Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12458 River Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12458 River Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 12458 River Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12458 River Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 12458 River Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12458 River Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12458 River Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12458 River Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12458 River Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr
Fishers, IN 46038
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way
Fishers, IN 46037
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St
Fishers, IN 46216
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive
Fishers, IN 46038
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd
Fishers, IN 46038
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850
Fishers, IN 46037
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl
Fishers, IN 46037

Similar Pages

Fishers 1 BedroomsFishers 2 Bedrooms
Fishers 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFishers Dog Friendly Apartments
Fishers Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis