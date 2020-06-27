Rent Calculator
Last updated September 4 2019 at 11:25 AM
12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N
12205 Bubbling Brook Dr
·
No Longer Available
Location
12205 Bubbling Brook Dr, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3 bdrm, 2 1/2 bth condo. Newer carpets. All appliances stay. Includes washer,dryer
Large walk-in closet. Attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N have any available units?
12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fishers, IN
.
What amenities does 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N have?
Some of 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fishers
.
Does 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N offers parking.
Does 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N have a pool?
Yes, 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N has a pool.
Does 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N have accessible units?
No, 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N has units with dishwashers.
Does 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N have units with air conditioning?
No, 12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N does not have units with air conditioning.
