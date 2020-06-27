All apartments in Fishers
12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N
12205 North BUBBLING BROOK Drive N

12205 Bubbling Brook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12205 Bubbling Brook Dr, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nice 3 bdrm, 2 1/2 bth condo. Newer carpets. All appliances stay. Includes washer,dryer
Large walk-in closet. Attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

