Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM
Find Out More
1 of 40
12189 Halite Lane
12189 Halite Lane
·
(317) 564-7100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Fishers
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location
12189 Halite Lane, Fishers, IN 46038
Limestone Springs
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
3 Bedrooms
Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now
$1,550
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2012 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location and clean as a whistle! 3 BR/2 BA home with vaulted ceilings, sky lights and a loft! All bedrooms on the main level. LG storage area and a covered back patio.
please call 765-621-4860 to show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 12189 Halite Lane have any available units?
12189 Halite Lane has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12189 Halite Lane have?
Some of 12189 Halite Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12189 Halite Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12189 Halite Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12189 Halite Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12189 Halite Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fishers
.
Does 12189 Halite Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12189 Halite Lane offers parking.
Does 12189 Halite Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12189 Halite Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12189 Halite Lane have a pool?
No, 12189 Halite Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12189 Halite Lane have accessible units?
No, 12189 Halite Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12189 Halite Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12189 Halite Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12189 Halite Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12189 Halite Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
