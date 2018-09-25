All apartments in Fishers
12143 Princewood Court
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

12143 Princewood Court

12143 Princewood Court · No Longer Available
Location

12143 Princewood Court, Fishers, IN 46037

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 1,892 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5363205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12143 Princewood Court have any available units?
12143 Princewood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 12143 Princewood Court have?
Some of 12143 Princewood Court's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12143 Princewood Court currently offering any rent specials?
12143 Princewood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12143 Princewood Court pet-friendly?
No, 12143 Princewood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fishers.
Does 12143 Princewood Court offer parking?
No, 12143 Princewood Court does not offer parking.
Does 12143 Princewood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12143 Princewood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12143 Princewood Court have a pool?
Yes, 12143 Princewood Court has a pool.
Does 12143 Princewood Court have accessible units?
No, 12143 Princewood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 12143 Princewood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12143 Princewood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 12143 Princewood Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12143 Princewood Court has units with air conditioning.
