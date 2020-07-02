All apartments in Fishers
Home
/
Fishers, IN
/
11832 Walker Lane
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:17 AM

11832 Walker Lane

11832 Walker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11832 Walker Lane, Fishers, IN 46037
Gray Eagle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 BDRM/3.5BA home on a quiet cul-de-sac. Large 2 story entry with gorgeous hardwood floors. Den/Office, Sunroom, 2 story Great Room with cozy gas fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. Large master suite with vaulted ceilings, garden tub/sep shower & WIC. 3 additional BDRMs and a upper level bath. Finished basement w/5th BDRM, exercise room. Private rear yard with relaxing deck. Laundry room main level. Washer/Dryer 25/mo. Pets with approval 25/mo plus 300 security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11832 Walker Lane have any available units?
11832 Walker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11832 Walker Lane have?
Some of 11832 Walker Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11832 Walker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11832 Walker Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11832 Walker Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11832 Walker Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11832 Walker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11832 Walker Lane offers parking.
Does 11832 Walker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11832 Walker Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11832 Walker Lane have a pool?
No, 11832 Walker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11832 Walker Lane have accessible units?
No, 11832 Walker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11832 Walker Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11832 Walker Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11832 Walker Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11832 Walker Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

