Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

11378 Guy Street

11378 Guy Street · No Longer Available
Location

11378 Guy Street, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
key fob access
pet friendly
For Rent-HSE Schools-4BDRM - Sandcreek Farms 4BDRM, 2.5BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/Walk-In Pantry, Bedrooms w/Walk-In Closets. Includes many extras Cathedral Ceiling in Master Bedroom, 9' Ceilings 1st Floor, Wood Spindle Stairs, Garden Tub, Abundance of upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Fireplace, Kitchen Island w/Bar Top, Ceramic Top Stove, extended garage. Refrigerator water/ice dispenser, dishwasher, microwave, range, Garage w/keyless entry. Washer/Dryer $25/mo. Pets w/approval $25/mo per pet plus $300 additional security deposit.

See our other listings at FishersRent.com. Email LadigRealty@att.net for lease application details. Inquire for pricing for possible short term leasing.

Agent Owned

(RLNE4058981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

