11378 Guy Street

For Rent-HSE Schools-4BDRM - Sandcreek Farms 4BDRM, 2.5BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen w/Walk-In Pantry, Bedrooms w/Walk-In Closets. Includes many extras Cathedral Ceiling in Master Bedroom, 9' Ceilings 1st Floor, Wood Spindle Stairs, Garden Tub, Abundance of upgraded Kitchen Cabinets, Fireplace, Kitchen Island w/Bar Top, Ceramic Top Stove, extended garage. Refrigerator water/ice dispenser, dishwasher, microwave, range, Garage w/keyless entry. Washer/Dryer $25/mo. Pets w/approval $25/mo per pet plus $300 additional security deposit.
See our other listings at FishersRent.com. Email LadigRealty@att.net for lease application details. Inquire for pricing for possible short term leasing.
Agent Owned
