11342 Guy Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

New Paint! New Carpet! 4BR, 2.5BA Jefferson w/King Sized Master Suite, Flex room for Living, Office, or Formal Dining Room, Family Room, Kitchen/Nook, Walk-in closets. Includes CATHEDRAL CEILING in MBR, Wood Spindles, Enlarged Oval Tub w/SepShower in MBR, Abundance of upgraded cabinets, Upgraded faucets, FIREPLACE, Ceiling lights throughout, Kitchen Island w/ bar top, Ceramic Top Stove, Nature trail, ponds, and play area. Fishers HS campus behind community. W/D 25/mo. Pets w/approv 25/mo. per pet +300 add sec dep.