Fishers, IN
11104 Ellsworth Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11104 Ellsworth Lane

11104 Ellsworth Lane · No Longer Available
Fishers
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

11104 Ellsworth Lane, Fishers, IN 46038

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to November 30th and receive January Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. December 2018 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2,400 sf home is located in Fishers, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11104 Ellsworth Lane have any available units?
11104 Ellsworth Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fishers, IN.
What amenities does 11104 Ellsworth Lane have?
Some of 11104 Ellsworth Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11104 Ellsworth Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11104 Ellsworth Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11104 Ellsworth Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11104 Ellsworth Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11104 Ellsworth Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11104 Ellsworth Lane does offer parking.
Does 11104 Ellsworth Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11104 Ellsworth Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11104 Ellsworth Lane have a pool?
No, 11104 Ellsworth Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11104 Ellsworth Lane have accessible units?
No, 11104 Ellsworth Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11104 Ellsworth Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 11104 Ellsworth Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11104 Ellsworth Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11104 Ellsworth Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
