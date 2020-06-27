10155 Holly Berry Cir

Amenities

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

FISHERS: SR 37 & E 141st St

Single family Two-Story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, family room, & eat-in kitchen.

Interior Features Include: Large Bedrooms, blinds, washer/ dryer hook-up, Walk-in Closets, and Open Floor Plan

Exterior Features include: Two car attached garage, fenced yard, fire pit, deck, concrete patio, storm door on front door, covered porch, storage shed, storm door on back door.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, microwave, oven and range, refrigerator

CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS:

18 month lease required

Pets Ok Ask about our pet policy



UTILITIES:

Utility Information:

Stove Hook-up Electric

Dryer Hook-up Electric

Furnace Hook-up Gas

Water Heater Hook-up Gas

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to facebook.com/cresindy



