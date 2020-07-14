Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 e-payments guest parking online portal

Princeton Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.



Located within minutes of downtown Evansville, Princeton Court Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Princeton Court Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Evansville.



Evansville boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Princeton Court Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Evansville has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Pr