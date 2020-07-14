Princeton Court Apartments

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Under 40 lbs, Doberman, Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Chow, Terrier and American Bulldog
Parking Details: Open parking except for the handicap parking for our residents only. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Each unit has a hall closet, linen closet, bedroom closets and an attic