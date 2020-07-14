All apartments in Evansville
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

Princeton Court Apartments

103 Princeton Court · (812) 432-2809
Location

103 Princeton Court, Evansville, IN 47711

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0202 · Avail. Aug 25

$711

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Princeton Court Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Princeton Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Evansville, Princeton Court Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Princeton Court Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Evansville.

Evansville boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Princeton Court Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Evansville has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Pr

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months, 15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $0
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Under 40 lbs, Doberman, Rottweiler, Pit Bull, Chow, Terrier and American Bulldog
Parking Details: Open parking except for the handicap parking for our residents only. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Each unit has a hall closet, linen closet, bedroom closets and an attic

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Princeton Court Apartments have any available units?
Princeton Court Apartments has a unit available for $711 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does Princeton Court Apartments have?
Some of Princeton Court Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Princeton Court Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Princeton Court Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Princeton Court Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Princeton Court Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Princeton Court Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Princeton Court Apartments offers parking.
Does Princeton Court Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Princeton Court Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Princeton Court Apartments have a pool?
No, Princeton Court Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Princeton Court Apartments have accessible units?
No, Princeton Court Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Princeton Court Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Princeton Court Apartments has units with dishwashers.
