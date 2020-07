Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony range w/d hookup dishwasher oven recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill coffee bar hot tub internet access internet cafe package receiving

Welcome to North Park, where manicured landscaping and exceptional service meet abundant amenities and an ideal location. You'll feel right at home in this pet-friendly community with one- and two-bedroom garden apartments and townhouses. A range of special features awaits you, both inside your rental home and throughout the surrounding community. Our townhomes and apartments feature spacious storage closets, and roomy balconies and patios for relaxing in the fresh air. Prepare food in your fully-equipped kitchen. Enjoy free classic cable plus HBO. Take advantage of the washer and dryer connections in our townhomes. We also offer furnished corporate apartments for your convenience. Just steps from your door, you can enjoy community amenities such as beautiful landscaping that welcomes you home each day. Residents meet and greet at the sparkling pool, on the tennis courts and in the attractive Clubhouse. Private entrances are an added plus.