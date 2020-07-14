All apartments in Evansville
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
Lakeshore Apartment Homes

727 Beachfront Dr · (812) 534-4682
Location

727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN 47715

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 436 · Avail. Jul 21

$785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 831 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7944 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

Unit 7931 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1135 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 634 · Avail. now

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore Apartment Homes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
e-payments
fire pit
package receiving
playground
sauna
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN

This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway. Lakeshore is just a few minutes from the Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Boston's restaurant is just a few turns from the community. Because of the convenient location, you can choose the quaint shops and restaurants at the riverfront in Old Newburgh or the ever expanding east side of Evansville. When you live at Lakeshore you are minutes away from hospitals, restaurants, shopping centers, and doctor's offices. Call or come by today to visit this award winning community! Winner of Evansville Courier Best of the Best for Resident Communities three consecutive years.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $15
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds/Mixes Permitted, maximum 80lbs
Cats
rent: $15
restrictions: Max 80lbs
Parking Details: Parking is available.
Storage Details: A storage is included on each balcony/patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore Apartment Homes have any available units?
Lakeshore Apartment Homes has 9 units available starting at $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeshore Apartment Homes have?
Some of Lakeshore Apartment Homes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakeshore Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeshore Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Lakeshore Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Lakeshore Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Lakeshore Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakeshore Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Lakeshore Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Lakeshore Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Lakeshore Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Lakeshore Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeshore Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
