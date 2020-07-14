Lakeshore Apartment Homes

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments clubhouse community garden e-payments fire pit package receiving playground sauna

This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway. Lakeshore is just a few minutes from the Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Boston's restaurant is just a few turns from the community. Because of the convenient location, you can choose the quaint shops and restaurants at the riverfront in Old Newburgh or the ever expanding east side of Evansville. When you live at Lakeshore you are minutes away from hospitals, restaurants, shopping centers, and doctor's offices. Call or come by today to visit this award winning community! Winner of Evansville Courier Best of the Best for Resident Communities three consecutive years.