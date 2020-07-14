Lakeshore Apartment Homes

Amenities
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN
This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway. Lakeshore is just a few minutes from the Deaconess Gateway Hospital. Boston's restaurant is just a few turns from the community. Because of the convenient location, you can choose the quaint shops and restaurants at the riverfront in Old Newburgh or the ever expanding east side of Evansville. When you live at Lakeshore you are minutes away from hospitals, restaurants, shopping centers, and doctor's offices. Call or come by today to visit this award winning community! Winner of Evansville Courier Best of the Best for Resident Communities three consecutive years.