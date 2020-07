Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel bathtub cable included oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving parking 24hr maintenance game room internet access

Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41. With easy access to Angel Mounds State Historic Site, Washington Square Mall, and many great dining experiences.Coldwater Flats is proud to offer a variety of amenities and five spacious floor plans that will meet everyone's needs. With the option of one, two, three or four bedroom apartment homes, everyone will find the right apartment to fit their needs. Enjoy relaxing on your patio after a long day, or make a wonderful dinner using your gas range. Our pet friendly apartment homes also include spacious closets, air conditioning and mini blinds.Our community features a marvelous clubhouse, laundry facility and so much more. We also provided professional on-site maintenance and on-site management to make sure all of our residents are taken care of.