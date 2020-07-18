418 Lewis Avenue

Amenities

Currently occupied move in beginning of August. Like-new 2 bedroom home is conveniently located on Evansville's Eastside. This home offers a large living room, and open dining room and kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, featuring a double door refrigerator and glass stove top, over-the-range microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are separated by the like-new bathroom with tiled tub/ shower combination. Great natural lighting throughout. New flooring and paint throughout. Detached 1 car garage offers additional storage space. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 2 year lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. No pets.