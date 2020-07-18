All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like 418 Lewis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
418 Lewis Avenue
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:41 PM

418 Lewis Avenue

418 Lewis Avenue · (812) 437-1612
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

418 Lewis Avenue, Evansville, IN 47714
Rosedale South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Currently occupied move in beginning of August. Like-new 2 bedroom home is conveniently located on Evansville's Eastside. This home offers a large living room, and open dining room and kitchen. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, featuring a double door refrigerator and glass stove top, over-the-range microwave, and dishwasher. The bedrooms are separated by the like-new bathroom with tiled tub/ shower combination. Great natural lighting throughout. New flooring and paint throughout. Detached 1 car garage offers additional storage space. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. 2 year lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 418 Lewis Avenue have any available units?
418 Lewis Avenue has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 418 Lewis Avenue have?
Some of 418 Lewis Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 418 Lewis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
418 Lewis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 418 Lewis Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 418 Lewis Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evansville.
Does 418 Lewis Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 418 Lewis Avenue offers parking.
Does 418 Lewis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 418 Lewis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 418 Lewis Avenue have a pool?
No, 418 Lewis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 418 Lewis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 418 Lewis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 418 Lewis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 418 Lewis Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 418 Lewis Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Park
1125 Wellington Dr
Evansville, IN 47710
Addison Place
1165 Shiloh Sq
Evansville, IN 47714
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47715
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln
Evansville, IN 47715
Post House
215 Vine St
Evansville, IN 47708
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court
Evansville, IN 47711
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road
Evansville, IN 47715

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconiesEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity