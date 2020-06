Amenities

Move-in ready, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit on the main level. Features a large living room located off the fully applianced kitchen with a pantry. Countertop range, wall oven, and refrigerator included. This property also features an onsite washer and dryer, and covered carport with additional parking available. Water, trash, sewer, and lawn care included. 12 month lease with credit/ background check. No smoking. No pets.