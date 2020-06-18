1407 Howard Street

Amenities

Live where you play in the fun downtown Haynies Arts District of Evansville, Indiana. Steps away from fun dining, nightlife, events and more, The Donaldson Arms has everything for you! This stunning historic building has recently changed management and extreme renovations are underway, restoring this community to it’s former glory.



Designer units come in 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom + study and 2 bedroom apartment homes, transformed with upgraded finishes and designer touches to complement the vaulted ceilings and polished terrazzo floors. Classic homes are also available.



Prices start at only $550 and water/sewer, pest control and trash are included in these affordable rates! Winter Special- enjoy low application and move in costs for a limited time!



Pets are always welcome.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.