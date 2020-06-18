All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like 1407 Howard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
1407 Howard Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:56 PM

1407 Howard Street

1407 Howard Street · (812) 220-2680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1407 Howard Street, Evansville, IN 47713
Culver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live where you play in the fun downtown Haynies Arts District of Evansville, Indiana. Steps away from fun dining, nightlife, events and more, The Donaldson Arms has everything for you! This stunning historic building has recently changed management and extreme renovations are underway, restoring this community to it’s former glory.

Designer units come in 1 bedroom, 1 bedroom + study and 2 bedroom apartment homes, transformed with upgraded finishes and designer touches to complement the vaulted ceilings and polished terrazzo floors. Classic homes are also available.

Prices start at only $550 and water/sewer, pest control and trash are included in these affordable rates! Winter Special- enjoy low application and move in costs for a limited time!

Pets are always welcome.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Howard Street have any available units?
1407 Howard Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evansville, IN.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
Is 1407 Howard Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Howard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Howard Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 Howard Street is pet friendly.
Does 1407 Howard Street offer parking?
No, 1407 Howard Street does not offer parking.
Does 1407 Howard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 Howard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Howard Street have a pool?
No, 1407 Howard Street does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Howard Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 Howard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Howard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 Howard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1407 Howard Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1407 Howard Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1407 Howard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct
Evansville, IN 47715
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr
Evansville, IN 47710
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass
Evansville, IN 47715
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court
Evansville, IN 47714
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd
Evansville, IN 47715
Post House
215 Vine St
Evansville, IN 47708
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court
Evansville, IN 47711
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road
Evansville, IN 47715

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconyEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity