1322 Parrett Street - 1

Short drive to University of Evansville. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Culver neighborhood available now. Close to nightlife, walk to Haney's Corner. Apartment has been freshly updated. Fresh paint and new floors. New or updated kitchen cabinets and appliances, as well as new bathroom vanity and fixtures. Off-street parking and laundry on-site. Is pet-friendly, two pet maximum, an additional security deposit of 250.00 is required for one pet and 75.00 for second. 595.00 per month, plus security deposit. Utilities are included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $25 fee for a credit and background check. Fee for credit and background check will be deducted from security deposit. Call or text (812) 270-9788.