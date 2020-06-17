All apartments in Evansville
Find more places like 1322 Parrett Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evansville, IN
/
1322 Parrett Street - 1
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:01 AM

1322 Parrett Street - 1

1322 Parrett St · (812) 270-9788
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evansville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1322 Parrett St, Evansville, IN 47713
Culver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Short drive to University of Evansville. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Culver neighborhood available now. Close to nightlife, walk to Haney's Corner. Apartment has been freshly updated. Fresh paint and new floors. New or updated kitchen cabinets and appliances, as well as new bathroom vanity and fixtures. Off-street parking and laundry on-site. Is pet-friendly, two pet maximum, an additional security deposit of 250.00 is required for one pet and 75.00 for second. 595.00 per month, plus security deposit. Utilities are included. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $25 fee for a credit and background check. Fee for credit and background check will be deducted from security deposit. Call or text (812) 270-9788.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Parrett Street - 1 have any available units?
1322 Parrett Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Evansville, IN.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Parrett Street - 1 have?
Some of 1322 Parrett Street - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Parrett Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Parrett Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Parrett Street - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 Parrett Street - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1322 Parrett Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1322 Parrett Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 1322 Parrett Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Parrett Street - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Parrett Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 1322 Parrett Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Parrett Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1322 Parrett Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Parrett Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Parrett Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1322 Parrett Street - 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

North Park
1125 Wellington Dr
Evansville, IN 47710
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr
Evansville, IN 47715
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave
Evansville, IN 47715
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln
Evansville, IN 47715
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court
Evansville, IN 47714
Post House
215 Vine St
Evansville, IN 47708
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court
Evansville, IN 47711
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road
Evansville, IN 47715

Similar Pages

Evansville 1 BedroomsEvansville 2 Bedrooms
Evansville Apartments with BalconyEvansville Dog Friendly Apartments
Evansville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Owensboro, KYMadisonville, KY
Washington, IN
Newburgh, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Evansville
Brescia University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity