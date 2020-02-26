1208 Southeast 1st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Temporary price drop! Get it while it's hot! What a great view of the Ohio River in beautiful downtown Evansville! These completely remodeled, well-planned studio apartments include stainless steel appliances - the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher! This property includes a coin-operated laundry! School Districts: West Terrace, Perry Heights and Reitz. Pets Policy: one dog or two cats with a combined maximum adult weight limit of 30 pounds are allowed with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and $20/month pet rent. Rent includes gas, electricity, water, sewer, and trash, also cable and internet is included as a bonus until 9/1/20! To view follow the instructions on the orange "Rently" sign in the yard with your smart phone. Pass through the red door and access electronic key box on door H to your right.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.