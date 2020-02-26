All apartments in Evansville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:20 PM

1208 Southeast 1st Street

1208 SE 1210 First St · (812) 308-4441
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1208 SE 1210 First St, Evansville, IN 47713
Culver

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$725

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 425 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Temporary price drop! Get it while it's hot! What a great view of the Ohio River in beautiful downtown Evansville! These completely remodeled, well-planned studio apartments include stainless steel appliances - the refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher! This property includes a coin-operated laundry! School Districts: West Terrace, Perry Heights and Reitz. Pets Policy: one dog or two cats with a combined maximum adult weight limit of 30 pounds are allowed with a $200 non-refundable pet fee and $20/month pet rent. Rent includes gas, electricity, water, sewer, and trash, also cable and internet is included as a bonus until 9/1/20! To view follow the instructions on the orange "Rently" sign in the yard with your smart phone. Pass through the red door and access electronic key box on door H to your right.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Southeast 1st Street have any available units?
1208 Southeast 1st Street has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Southeast 1st Street have?
Some of 1208 Southeast 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Southeast 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Southeast 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Southeast 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Southeast 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Southeast 1st Street offer parking?
No, 1208 Southeast 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Southeast 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Southeast 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Southeast 1st Street have a pool?
No, 1208 Southeast 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Southeast 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 1208 Southeast 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Southeast 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Southeast 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
