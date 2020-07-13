Rent Calculator
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1820 South I Street
1820 South I Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1820 South I Street, Elwood, IN 46036
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 South I Street have any available units?
1820 South I Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Elwood, IN
.
Is 1820 South I Street currently offering any rent specials?
1820 South I Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 South I Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 South I Street is pet friendly.
Does 1820 South I Street offer parking?
No, 1820 South I Street does not offer parking.
Does 1820 South I Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 South I Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 South I Street have a pool?
No, 1820 South I Street does not have a pool.
Does 1820 South I Street have accessible units?
No, 1820 South I Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 South I Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 South I Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 South I Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 South I Street does not have units with air conditioning.
