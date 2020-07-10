/
apartments with washer dryer
67 Apartments for rent in Ellettsville, IN with washer-dryer
5982 North Ajuga Court
5982 North Ajuga Court, Ellettsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1407 sqft
10/15/19 - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level home is located in Ellettsville. Home features all appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and full sized washer & dryer. Home features a 1 car attached garage.
Results within 1 mile of Ellettsville
4314 N Cypress Lane
4314 N Cypress Ln, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1647 sqft
Easy living for active lifestyle. Newly constructed Townhomes located to close to grocery, shopping, and restaurants. Approximately 8 minutes to IU Memorial Stadium.
Results within 5 miles of Ellettsville
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.
Old Northeast
418 E. 8th St
418 East 8th Street, Bloomington, IN
8 Bedrooms
$6,950
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2022*** 8 BEDROOM GREAT LOCATION - Now taking reservations for 2020-2021 Large 8 bedroom home close to Kirkwood! Wonderful deck. Washer and dryer included. Call 844-254-RENT TO SCHEDULE SHOWINGS TODAY! IUHOMES.
Downtown Bloomington
396 S. Washington St
396 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
396 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.
Bryan Park
609 S. Washington St
609 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
***August 2021 - Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home!*** - This beautiful 4 bed 2 bath home is available for August 2021 move in! Located on quiet south Washington street - close to Indiana University campus! This house features Brand New Hardwood Floors,
1447 W Allen St
1447 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3000 sqft
3 BR/3.5 Bath Available Aug 2020 Available 08/07/20 Available Aug 7, 2020. Huge 4 BR/2 Bath townhome with attached garage. Includes full-sized W/D and complete kitchen appliance package. All BR's are huge with spacious closets.
Old Northeast
402 E. 10th St.
402 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
402 East 10th - Come by and take a look at this house. It has off street parking, is blocks away from campus, restaurants, downtown, etc. You will enjoy the layout when you move into this place.
Old Northeast
609 N. Dunn St
609 North Dunn Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
1916 sqft
***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** 5 Bedrooms- Flat Panel TV- Private Parking-This is one to see. - ***AVAILABLE AUGUST 2021*** Three bedrooms on main level with full bath, living room and kitchen. Lower level has two bedrooms, full bath and laundry room.
1370 West Dittemore Road
1370 Dittemore Road, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
4482 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Country living at its finest! Five acres to enjoy! Secluded setting. Room sizes are estimated.
1209 W Aspen Court
1209 West Aspen Court, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1968 sqft
Immaculate home in great northside location. Spacious open floor plan with beautiful wood flooring thru main part of home. (Bedrooms are carpeted) Large half acre lot is fenced for privacy. Located at end of cul de sac so little to no traffic.
415 N Kimble Drive
415 North Kimble Drive, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Totally remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Home has a new kitchen with appliances, new stacked washer and dryer, hardwood floors, updated bath, and new paint. Rent includes water, sewer, trash removal, and lawn care.
Downtown Bloomington
408 S Walnut St Bloomington, IN 47401
408 S Walnut St, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$950
834 sqft
MITCHELL BROTHERS BUILDING, circa 1927 originally built by Clove and Tinza Mitchell as Brookbank Pontiac and Axsom's Barber Shop! A MUST SEE! HIGH QUALITY, 1920's TOTAL RENOVATION.
1023 W Cascade Ave
1023 W Cascade Ave, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$925
1023 W Cascades Ave - This 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located close to the stadium, close to 37, and close to downtown. Washer, dryer, and dishwasher included in unit. Inquiry to set up a showing! (RLNE4622592)
Maple Heights
1122 North Madison
1122 North Madison Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1516 sqft
1122 North Madison Available 08/15/20 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home- - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! This 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is located one block off of Walnut and is in close proximity to the bus line, Indiana University stadium and downtown area.
Downtown Bloomington
219 North Morton Street
219 North Morton Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1000 sqft
Brand new @ 6th and Morton! Call or text for more info! ApplyForTheQ@yahoo.com
Garden Hill
1109 N Indiana Avenue
1109 North Indiana Avenue, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1008 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom home close to campus, and Memorial Stadium. Great backyard patio for entertaining before the game. Nice unfinished basement. All appliances--including Washer & dryer, and lawn care provided. Available 8/7/2020.
Garden Hill
200 E 17 th Street
200 E 17th St, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1120 sqft
3BD/1BA home located a few blocks from IU Stadium. Home features a privacy fenced in yard, unfinished basement with extra usable area, large living area, appliances, washer and dryer. No Pets. Home rents up to 3 unrelated adults.
1000 W 11th Street
1000 West 11th Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
1764 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1000 W 11th Street in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Mc Doel Gardens
601 W Allen Street
601 West Allen Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
650 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on the second level of a small complex. Located in the McDoel Gardens neighborhood just southwest of downtown.
Downtown Bloomington
420 W 6th Street
420 West 6th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$900
598 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Move in Aug 7, 2020. 1 bedroom flat 3 blocks from the city center and 1.5 blocks to the B-Line. This upper level unit has 11 foot ceilings with an abundance of natural light.
Prospect Hill
412 E 4th St - 412 E 4th
412 West 4th Street, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
****All NEW**** Available MAY or AUGUST 2020 - Don't miss this all new unit just steps from Kirkwood! 4 bed, 3 bath - Washer and dryer in unit! Unit is currently being remodeled and will have all new finishes.
High Point
219 E 8th Street
219 East 8th Street, Bloomington, IN
7 Bedrooms
$5,922
2877 sqft
Classic 1920 Circa historic home walking distance to campus & downtown.
Downtown Bloomington
404 1/2 E 4th Street
404 1/2 E 4th St, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
856 sqft
Best Location for I.U. Students! Beautifully updated upper 2 bedroom unit in the heart of Restaurant Row. Hardwood and Tile floors, beautiful cherry cabinets with stainless steel appliances and brushed nickel fixtures.