Ellettsville, IN
5982 North Ajuga Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5982 North Ajuga Court

5982 North Ajuga Court · (812) 287-8036
Location

5982 North Ajuga Court, Ellettsville, IN 47429

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5982 North Ajuga Court · Avail. now

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1407 sqft

Amenities

10/15/19 - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 level home is located in Ellettsville. Home features all appliances which includes a electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and full sized washer & dryer. Home features a 1 car attached garage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, & electric services.
NOT SECTION 8 APPROVED

Contact a Mackie representative today to learn more or to schedule a showing at 812-287-8036!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5159813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5982 North Ajuga Court have any available units?
5982 North Ajuga Court has a unit available for $1,420 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5982 North Ajuga Court have?
Some of 5982 North Ajuga Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5982 North Ajuga Court currently offering any rent specials?
5982 North Ajuga Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5982 North Ajuga Court pet-friendly?
No, 5982 North Ajuga Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellettsville.
Does 5982 North Ajuga Court offer parking?
Yes, 5982 North Ajuga Court does offer parking.
Does 5982 North Ajuga Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5982 North Ajuga Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5982 North Ajuga Court have a pool?
No, 5982 North Ajuga Court does not have a pool.
Does 5982 North Ajuga Court have accessible units?
No, 5982 North Ajuga Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5982 North Ajuga Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5982 North Ajuga Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5982 North Ajuga Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5982 North Ajuga Court does not have units with air conditioning.
