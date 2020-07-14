Ridgewood Apartments

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant 18+ years old
Deposit: $100 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fee, $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance is not mandatory, but suggested.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month each pet
restrictions: No Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, 35 lb limit.
Parking Details: Covered lot. First come, first serve parking.
Storage Details: Each unit has storage above the bathroom (studios) or utility rooms (all others)