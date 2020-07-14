All apartments in Elkhart
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Ridgewood Apartments

2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A · (574) 655-4696
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN 46517
Homer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit RD2730AD · Avail. now

$515

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Unit TS2710H · Avail. now

$515

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit LN0522H · Avail. now

$629

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit RD2718H · Avail. now

$629

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ridgewood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
e-payments
playground
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages. Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom floor plans were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located within minutes of downtown Elkhart, Ridgewood Apartments is an ideal location for local opportunities. Our home features and community highlights are guaranteed to make you love Ridgewood Apartments. Your new home will have the perfect combination of a quiet community and be just minutes from experiencing life in downtown Elkhart.

Elkhart boasts great shopping, entertainment, educational, medical, cultural, and worship options all within close proximity to your new home. Ridgewood Apartments is located within minutes of all the opportunities that Elkhart has to offer. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores, and convenient banks are within a few miles from Ridgewood Apartments!

Our responsive

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant 18+ years old
Deposit: $100 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Administrative Fee, $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance is not mandatory, but suggested.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per month each pet
restrictions: No Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, Rottweilers, Doberman Pinchers, 35 lb limit.
Parking Details: Covered lot. First come, first serve parking.
Storage Details: Each unit has storage above the bathroom (studios) or utility rooms (all others)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridgewood Apartments have any available units?
Ridgewood Apartments has 4 units available starting at $515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Ridgewood Apartments have?
Some of Ridgewood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridgewood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Ridgewood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridgewood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Ridgewood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Ridgewood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Ridgewood Apartments offers parking.
Does Ridgewood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridgewood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridgewood Apartments have a pool?
No, Ridgewood Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Ridgewood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Ridgewood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Ridgewood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Ridgewood Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Ridgewood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ridgewood Apartments has units with air conditioning.
