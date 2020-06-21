All apartments in Elkhart
Find more places like 401 West Marion Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elkhart, IN
/
401 West Marion Street - 2
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:07 AM

401 West Marion Street - 2

401 West Marion Street · (574) 999-1920
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elkhart
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

401 West Marion Street, Elkhart, IN 46516
West Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Completely remodeled studio apartment with new laminate flooring in living area and vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Painted with a modern gray color throughout. New windows put in! . Private entry.

Weekly Rent includes utilities $130.00 per week
Security Deposit $550.00
Pets are welcome with restrictions. $150 pet deposit (non-refundable), $35/month pet fee

Our process starts with an approved application. To get started with the approval process we need an application filled out in full with payment which can be done on our website mbsrrentals.managebuilding.com.
2nd we need a copy of your ID, proof of income for the last 30 days which you can email to mbsr.rentals@gmail.com.

We are looking for previous rentals history, income verification, job history, we do pull credit but use it only if there is no rental history, and to make sure you can get utilities on in your name if you are applying for a property in which you are responsible for utilities. No credit and no rental history does not mean you will be denied. We also look for past evictions and any violent criminal history.

Please be aware that we only show properties to approved applicants.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact our office 574-999-1920.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 West Marion Street - 2 have any available units?
401 West Marion Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elkhart, IN.
What amenities does 401 West Marion Street - 2 have?
Some of 401 West Marion Street - 2's amenities include recently renovated, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 West Marion Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
401 West Marion Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 West Marion Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 401 West Marion Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkhart.
Does 401 West Marion Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 401 West Marion Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 401 West Marion Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 West Marion Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 West Marion Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 401 West Marion Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 401 West Marion Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 401 West Marion Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 401 West Marion Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 West Marion Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 West Marion Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 West Marion Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 401 West Marion Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct
Elkhart, IN 46517
Williamsburg on the Lake
1000 Portsmouth Dr
Elkhart, IN 46517
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A
Elkhart, IN 46517

Similar Pages

Elkhart 1 BedroomsElkhart 2 Bedrooms
Elkhart Cheap PlacesElkhart Dog Friendly Apartments
Elkhart Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INSouth Bend, INKalamazoo, MI
Mishawaka, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, IN
Plymouth, INPortage, MIGoshen, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Homer

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendIndiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Indiana Institute of TechnologyUniversity of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne
Kalamazoo College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity