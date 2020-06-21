401 West Marion Street - 2

Amenities

recently renovated range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Completely remodeled studio apartment with new laminate flooring in living area and vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Painted with a modern gray color throughout. New windows put in! . Private entry.



Weekly Rent includes utilities $130.00 per week

Security Deposit $550.00

Pets are welcome with restrictions. $150 pet deposit (non-refundable), $35/month pet fee



Our process starts with an approved application. To get started with the approval process we need an application filled out in full with payment which can be done on our website mbsrrentals.managebuilding.com.

2nd we need a copy of your ID, proof of income for the last 30 days which you can email to mbsr.rentals@gmail.com.



We are looking for previous rentals history, income verification, job history, we do pull credit but use it only if there is no rental history, and to make sure you can get utilities on in your name if you are applying for a property in which you are responsible for utilities. No credit and no rental history does not mean you will be denied. We also look for past evictions and any violent criminal history.



Please be aware that we only show properties to approved applicants.



If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact our office 574-999-1920.