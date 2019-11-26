204 Middlebury Street. - 303

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Remodeled 3rd floor apartment. New carpet, lino throughout, and new paint in all rooms! laundry on-site, off road parking.



$160.00 weekly rent

$550 security deposit.

No pets

Our process starts with an approved application. To get started with the approval process we need an application filled out in full with payment which can be done on our website mbsrrentals.managebuilding.com.

2nd we need a copy of your ID, proof of income for the last 30 days which you can email to mbsr.rentals@gmail.com.



We are looking for previous rentals history, income verification, job history, we do pull credit but use it only if there is no rental history, and to make sure you can get utilities on in your name if you are applying for a property in which you are responsible for utilities. No credit and no rental history does not mean you will be denied. We also look for past evictions and any violent criminal history.



Please be aware that we only show properties to approved applicants.

If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact our office 574-999-1920.

Completely Remodeled 3rd floor apartment. New floors,

, paint and bathroom