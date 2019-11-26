All apartments in Elkhart
204 Middlebury Street. - 303
204 Middlebury Street. - 303

204 Middlebury Street · (574) 999-1920
Location

204 Middlebury Street, Elkhart, IN 46516
Tipton Area

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Remodeled 3rd floor apartment. New carpet, lino throughout, and new paint in all rooms! laundry on-site, off road parking.

$160.00 weekly rent
$550 security deposit.
No pets
Our process starts with an approved application. To get started with the approval process we need an application filled out in full with payment which can be done on our website mbsrrentals.managebuilding.com.
2nd we need a copy of your ID, proof of income for the last 30 days which you can email to mbsr.rentals@gmail.com.

We are looking for previous rentals history, income verification, job history, we do pull credit but use it only if there is no rental history, and to make sure you can get utilities on in your name if you are applying for a property in which you are responsible for utilities. No credit and no rental history does not mean you will be denied. We also look for past evictions and any violent criminal history.

Please be aware that we only show properties to approved applicants.
If you have any questions, please don't hesitate to contact our office 574-999-1920.
Completely Remodeled 3rd floor apartment. New floors,
, paint and bathroom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 have any available units?
204 Middlebury Street. - 303 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elkhart, IN.
What amenities does 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 have?
Some of 204 Middlebury Street. - 303's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 currently offering any rent specials?
204 Middlebury Street. - 303 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 pet-friendly?
No, 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkhart.
Does 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 offer parking?
Yes, 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 does offer parking.
Does 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 have a pool?
No, 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 does not have a pool.
Does 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 have accessible units?
No, 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 Middlebury Street. - 303 does not have units with air conditioning.
