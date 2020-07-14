Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking internet access package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments guest parking online portal

Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near Washington Square, Circle Center, and Castleton Square Malls, and offer a smorgasbord of fine dining options, multiple grocery markets and convenience shopping at your doorstep. We offer easy access to Interstates I-465, I-70, I-74, and I-65.



We offer high-quality, affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Elmtree Park offer laundry connections in most of our homes, with large laundry rooms, partially closed patios in a friendly neighborhood atmosphere.. All of our apartments are on the first floor offering ranch style liviing. Pets are welcome at Elmtree,



We are professionally managed and offer maintenance-free living! Our on-site maintenance team is available 24 hours a day for emergencies.



Stop by today and start livin