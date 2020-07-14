All apartments in Cumberland
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Elmtree Park Apartments

11023 Elmtree Park Drive · (317) 659-7057
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit EC11059 · Avail. Sep 11

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit ED11017 · Avail. Aug 7

$751

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 864 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elmtree Park Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near Washington Square, Circle Center, and Castleton Square Malls, and offer a smorgasbord of fine dining options, multiple grocery markets and convenience shopping at your doorstep. We offer easy access to Interstates I-465, I-70, I-74, and I-65.

We offer high-quality, affordable studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Elmtree Park offer laundry connections in most of our homes, with large laundry rooms, partially closed patios in a friendly neighborhood atmosphere.. All of our apartments are on the first floor offering ranch style liviing. Pets are welcome at Elmtree,

We are professionally managed and offer maintenance-free living! Our on-site maintenance team is available 24 hours a day for emergencies.

Stop by today and start livin

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $200 security deposit or higher
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin fee due at move in
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Non-aggressive breeds allowed. Not to exceed a total weight of 40 lbs combined
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking is open and at no cost.
Storage Details: Expansive attic storage included in each apartment home

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elmtree Park Apartments have any available units?
Elmtree Park Apartments has 2 units available starting at $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Elmtree Park Apartments have?
Some of Elmtree Park Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elmtree Park Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Elmtree Park Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elmtree Park Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Elmtree Park Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Elmtree Park Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Elmtree Park Apartments offers parking.
Does Elmtree Park Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elmtree Park Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elmtree Park Apartments have a pool?
No, Elmtree Park Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Elmtree Park Apartments have accessible units?
No, Elmtree Park Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Elmtree Park Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Elmtree Park Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Elmtree Park Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Elmtree Park Apartments has units with air conditioning.

