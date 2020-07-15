/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:20 PM
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Cumberland
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$751
864 sqft
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
9 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1002 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:48 PM
4 Units Available
Autumn Trails
7975 Red Mill Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$699
864 sqft
Single floor 1-2 bedroom units available. Apartments have vaulted ceilings, wall-to-wall carpeting, built-in shelves and extra storage in attic. Online rental portal. On-site parking. Close to public transportation, shopping centers, dining venues and I-465.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
3929 ROUNDWOOD DRIVE
3929 Roundwood Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1198 sqft
Lawrence Twp 2 BR - Lovely two bedroom ranch in Lawrence Lakes. Large living room, eat-in kitchen. Master Suite has walk in closet and full bath. Close to 38th and German Church Road. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
60 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
28 Units Available
Castleton
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1065 sqft
Expansive floor plans complete with walk-in closets, fireplace and patio. Situated in the city center, close to the best food and entertainment that Castleton has to offer.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:41 PM
10 Units Available
Allisonville
Veridian Castleton
7629 Ivywood Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1186 sqft
Updated interiors with new paint, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-look apartments. Large fitness center, and updated pool and lounge area. Garden apartments with beautiful green spaces and landscaping.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
13 Units Available
Geist
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$977
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Shadeland Station in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
11 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1279 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1112 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with fireplace, large walk-in closets, screened patio/balcony and in-suite laundry. Grounds amenities include pool, fitness center, playground and lake. Conveniently located near shopping, schools, the Castleton Mall, I-69 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 PM
11 Units Available
Devon
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$854
1200 sqft
Fallwood is nestled in acres and acres of woods on the far northeast side of Indianapolis, Indiana. An ideal location that is just seconds from Binford Boulevard (SR 37) and minutes to downtown, Castleton and Broad Ripple Village.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
17 Units Available
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1141 sqft
Sophisticated accommodations meet elegant amenities. Recently renovated, smoke-free units boast fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Clubhouse, coffee bar and concierge on site. Several shopping options at nearby Geist Center.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:05 PM
128 Units Available
Brendonwood
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
23 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:38 AM
16 Units Available
Devonshire
TGM Avalon Lake
6724 Greenshire Dr, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$930
1110 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Avalon Lake in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Southeast Indianapolis
6059 WILDCAT Drive
6059 Wildcat Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1206 sqft
Great Condo, Great Location, Quiet Community that is well maintained by the HOA. Condo comes w/ all appliances and is ready for immediate possession and a quick close. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and double sinks.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN