823 Washington Cove Way
823 Washington Cove Way

823 Washington Cove Way · No Longer Available
823 Washington Cove Way, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,175 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 823 Washington Cove Way have any available units?
823 Washington Cove Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 823 Washington Cove Way have?
Some of 823 Washington Cove Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 823 Washington Cove Way currently offering any rent specials?
823 Washington Cove Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 823 Washington Cove Way pet-friendly?
No, 823 Washington Cove Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland.
Does 823 Washington Cove Way offer parking?
Yes, 823 Washington Cove Way offers parking.
Does 823 Washington Cove Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 823 Washington Cove Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 823 Washington Cove Way have a pool?
Yes, 823 Washington Cove Way has a pool.
Does 823 Washington Cove Way have accessible units?
No, 823 Washington Cove Way does not have accessible units.
Does 823 Washington Cove Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 823 Washington Cove Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 823 Washington Cove Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 823 Washington Cove Way has units with air conditioning.
