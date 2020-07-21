618 Bremerton Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229 Cumberland
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bdrm/ 1 Bath Ranch Style Home offers almost 1,000 Sq.Ft! Enjoy your 1 car attached garage, fully fenced back yard and cathedral ceilings in the living room and dining room. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064
all utilities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have any available units?
618 Bremerton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 618 Bremerton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
618 Bremerton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Bremerton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Bremerton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 618 Bremerton Dr offers parking.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Bremerton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have a pool?
No, 618 Bremerton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have accessible units?
No, 618 Bremerton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Bremerton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Bremerton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.