All apartments in Cumberland
Find more places like 618 Bremerton Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland, IN
/
618 Bremerton Dr
Last updated September 18 2019 at 1:00 AM

618 Bremerton Dr

618 Bremerton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cumberland
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

618 Bremerton Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bdrm/ 1 Bath Ranch Style Home offers almost 1,000 Sq.Ft! Enjoy your 1 car attached garage, fully fenced back yard and cathedral ceilings in the living room and dining room. To schedule a showing please call 317-794-2064

all utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Bremerton Dr have any available units?
618 Bremerton Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 618 Bremerton Dr currently offering any rent specials?
618 Bremerton Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Bremerton Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 Bremerton Dr is pet friendly.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr offer parking?
Yes, 618 Bremerton Dr offers parking.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Bremerton Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have a pool?
No, 618 Bremerton Dr does not have a pool.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have accessible units?
No, 618 Bremerton Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 Bremerton Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Bremerton Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Bremerton Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive
Cumberland, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Cumberland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCumberland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cumberland Apartments with ParkingCumberland Dog Friendly Apartments
Cumberland Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INShelbyville, IN
Tipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INYorktown, INLebanon, INGreensburg, INFranklin, INPittsboro, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Ball State University