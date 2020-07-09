403 Hugo Street

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available now! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1260 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, cook-friendly kitchen, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it yours! The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless!



Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.



visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory



Not currently accepting Section 8



Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.



Online applications:

1) Find address for which you are applying

2) Click Apply Now

3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply



For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.