Cumberland, IN
403 Hugo Street
403 Hugo Street

403 Hugo Street · No Longer Available
Location

403 Hugo Street, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Available now! This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, 1260 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room, cook-friendly kitchen, and so much more just waiting for you to come and make it yours! The kitchen comes with beautifully crafted cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter and cabinet space for all cooking and storage needs. Each bedroom is spacious in size, comes with plenty of closet space, and the decorative possibilities are endless!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/ for full inventory

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Hugo Street have any available units?
403 Hugo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 403 Hugo Street currently offering any rent specials?
403 Hugo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Hugo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 403 Hugo Street is pet friendly.
Does 403 Hugo Street offer parking?
No, 403 Hugo Street does not offer parking.
Does 403 Hugo Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 403 Hugo Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Hugo Street have a pool?
No, 403 Hugo Street does not have a pool.
Does 403 Hugo Street have accessible units?
No, 403 Hugo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Hugo Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Hugo Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Hugo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 403 Hugo Street does not have units with air conditioning.

