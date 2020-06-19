All apartments in Cumberland
133 North Muessing Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 2:15 PM

133 North Muessing Street

133 North Muessing Street · (317) 680-2999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 North Muessing Street, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities except water.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 North Muessing Street have any available units?
133 North Muessing Street has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 North Muessing Street have?
Some of 133 North Muessing Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 North Muessing Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 North Muessing Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 North Muessing Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 North Muessing Street is pet friendly.
Does 133 North Muessing Street offer parking?
No, 133 North Muessing Street does not offer parking.
Does 133 North Muessing Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 North Muessing Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 North Muessing Street have a pool?
No, 133 North Muessing Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 North Muessing Street have accessible units?
No, 133 North Muessing Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 North Muessing Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 North Muessing Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 133 North Muessing Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 133 North Muessing Street has units with air conditioning.
