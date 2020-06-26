All apartments in Cumberland
Find more places like 12341 E 21st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland, IN
/
12341 E 21st St.
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

12341 E 21st St.

12341 West 100 N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cumberland
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12341 West 100 N, Cumberland, IN 46229

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful & spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Mt. Vernon school district!!! - Newly renovated, spacious and beautiful rental home located in Hancock County in the quiet Valley Brook Farms neighborhood. This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers a great backyard with a deck for all your outside entertaining needs. This home features fresh paint, new flooring, new electrical and plumbing, new HVAC and many finishing touches throughout the home! This home rents for $1400.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1400.00. This is a must see!!! Call Michael at 317-210-0018 for more information and to schedule a showing!! Sorry, no section 8 at this time. No pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2534654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12341 E 21st St. have any available units?
12341 E 21st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 12341 E 21st St. have?
Some of 12341 E 21st St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12341 E 21st St. currently offering any rent specials?
12341 E 21st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12341 E 21st St. pet-friendly?
No, 12341 E 21st St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cumberland.
Does 12341 E 21st St. offer parking?
No, 12341 E 21st St. does not offer parking.
Does 12341 E 21st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12341 E 21st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12341 E 21st St. have a pool?
No, 12341 E 21st St. does not have a pool.
Does 12341 E 21st St. have accessible units?
No, 12341 E 21st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 12341 E 21st St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12341 E 21st St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 12341 E 21st St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12341 E 21st St. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive
Cumberland, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Cumberland 2 BedroomsCumberland Apartments with Balcony
Cumberland Apartments with ParkingCumberland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cumberland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Ball State University