12341 E 21st St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful & spacious 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in Mt. Vernon school district!!! - Newly renovated, spacious and beautiful rental home located in Hancock County in the quiet Valley Brook Farms neighborhood. This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers a great backyard with a deck for all your outside entertaining needs. This home features fresh paint, new flooring, new electrical and plumbing, new HVAC and many finishing touches throughout the home! This home rents for $1400.00 per month with a matching deposit of $1400.00. This is a must see!!! Call Michael at 317-210-0018 for more information and to schedule a showing!! Sorry, no section 8 at this time. No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2534654)