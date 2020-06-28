12014 East Washington Street

Amenities

pet friendly bbq/grill refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

$250 off April Move-in!!



12014 E Washington St Indianapolis, IN

Located in historic Cumberland, Indiana, this home sits in the town center and next door to the local bookstore. Cumberland features award-winning schools and tons of cultural art and food festivals including the Blues, Beer and BBQ Summer Concert series. The home's location allows you to have easy access to all of this! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large spacious kitchen with the fridge. Yard space is ample in the back yard.



Application - $50/Applicant:

https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/et...



To view the home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/pr...



Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com



Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2



Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.