Cumberland, IN
12014 East Washington Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

Location

12014 East Washington Street, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
$250 off April Move-in!!

12014 E Washington St Indianapolis, IN
Located in historic Cumberland, Indiana, this home sits in the town center and next door to the local bookstore. Cumberland features award-winning schools and tons of cultural art and food festivals including the Blues, Beer and BBQ Summer Concert series. The home's location allows you to have easy access to all of this! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large spacious kitchen with the fridge. Yard space is ample in the back yard.

Application - $50/Applicant:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/et...

To view the home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/pr...

Please check our website for info on fees, deposits, the application process and for more about the home, www.ethositypm.com

Call Ethosity Property Management for details - 888.212.3764, option 2

Ethosity cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party sites. Always check our website or call our office for accurate details.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12014 East Washington Street have any available units?
12014 East Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 12014 East Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
12014 East Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12014 East Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12014 East Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 12014 East Washington Street offer parking?
No, 12014 East Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 12014 East Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12014 East Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12014 East Washington Street have a pool?
No, 12014 East Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 12014 East Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 12014 East Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12014 East Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12014 East Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12014 East Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12014 East Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
