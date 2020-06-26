All apartments in Cumberland
Last updated May 24 2019 at 7:43 AM

11604 Whidbey Dr

11604 Whidbey Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11604 Whidbey Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

WARREN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, washer/dryer hook up, fenced in yard, Deck,

APPLIANCES: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11604 Whidbey Dr have any available units?
11604 Whidbey Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 11604 Whidbey Dr have?
Some of 11604 Whidbey Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11604 Whidbey Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11604 Whidbey Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11604 Whidbey Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11604 Whidbey Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11604 Whidbey Dr offer parking?
No, 11604 Whidbey Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11604 Whidbey Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11604 Whidbey Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11604 Whidbey Dr have a pool?
No, 11604 Whidbey Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11604 Whidbey Dr have accessible units?
No, 11604 Whidbey Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11604 Whidbey Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11604 Whidbey Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11604 Whidbey Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11604 Whidbey Dr has units with air conditioning.

