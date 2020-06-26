11604 Whidbey Dr.

Amenities
WARREN TOWNSHIP:
Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, washer/dryer hook up, fenced in yard, Deck,
APPLIANCES: Stove, Fridge, Microwave, Dishwasher
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required
PET POLICY: YES (Refer to Pet Policy)
UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com