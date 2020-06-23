All apartments in Cumberland
Find more places like 11332 Dunshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland, IN
/
11332 Dunshire Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11332 Dunshire Drive

11332 Dunshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cumberland
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11332 Dunshire Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Two story 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! This home is bi-level with spacious rooms, and a one car attached garage! This home will lease quickly!! Please call today to schedule your viewing!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have any available units?
11332 Dunshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 11332 Dunshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11332 Dunshire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11332 Dunshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11332 Dunshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11332 Dunshire Drive does offer parking.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11332 Dunshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have a pool?
No, 11332 Dunshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 11332 Dunshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11332 Dunshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11332 Dunshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive
Cumberland, IN 46229

Similar Pages

Cumberland 2 BedroomsCumberland Apartments with Balcony
Cumberland Apartments with ParkingCumberland Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Cumberland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Brownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, IN
Greenfield, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Ball State University