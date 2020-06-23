11332 Dunshire Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229 Cumberland
pet friendly
garage
Two story 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home! This home is bi-level with spacious rooms, and a one car attached garage! This home will lease quickly!! Please call today to schedule your viewing! Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have any available units?
11332 Dunshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 11332 Dunshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11332 Dunshire Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11332 Dunshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11332 Dunshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11332 Dunshire Drive does offer parking.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11332 Dunshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have a pool?
No, 11332 Dunshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 11332 Dunshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11332 Dunshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11332 Dunshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11332 Dunshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.