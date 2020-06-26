All apartments in Cumberland
Find more places like
11325 Dunshire Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cumberland, IN
/
11325 Dunshire Drive
Last updated June 3 2019 at 8:54 PM

11325 Dunshire Drive

11325 Dunshire Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cumberland
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11325 Dunshire Drive, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is very specious! It has a 1 car attached garage, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter top space, a huge fenced in backyard with additional storage. Don't delay! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive
Cumberland, IN 46229
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 11325 Dunshire Drive have any available units?
11325 Dunshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
Is 11325 Dunshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11325 Dunshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11325 Dunshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11325 Dunshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11325 Dunshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11325 Dunshire Drive offers parking.
Does 11325 Dunshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11325 Dunshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11325 Dunshire Drive have a pool?
No, 11325 Dunshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11325 Dunshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 11325 Dunshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11325 Dunshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11325 Dunshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11325 Dunshire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11325 Dunshire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Cumberland 2 BedroomsCumberland Apartments with BalconyCumberland Apartments with ParkingCumberland Apartments with Washer-DryerCumberland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-KokomoMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisBall State University