Cumberland, IN
11110 East Washington Street
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:50 PM

11110 East Washington Street

11110 East Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

11110 East Washington Street, Cumberland, IN 46229
Cumberland

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Offer: 50% off first month!

Just five minutes to Irvington, Fountain Square, and Monument Circle, this stunning duplex features all the modern updates you need to move right on in! Located just inside Cumberland, you'll have the comfort of a small community but be close to everything you'd need. This home has the original hardwood floors, large arched doorways and tons of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with the stove and refrigerator. A large yard in the front and garage space in the back is exactly what you've been searching for. Check it out!

Application:
https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/ethositymanagement/tenantApplication.action?unitID=2192834598

To view this home, use the Rently.com link to schedule a self-guided tour.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1339984?source=marketing

Check our website for info on the application process, fees and more info on the home.
www.EthosityPM.com

Ethosity Property Management 888-212-3764 option 2

*Ethosity cannot guarantee the information detailed on 3rd party sites. Check our website for details or call our office for details*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11110 East Washington Street have any available units?
11110 East Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cumberland, IN.
What amenities does 11110 East Washington Street have?
Some of 11110 East Washington Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11110 East Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
11110 East Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11110 East Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11110 East Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 11110 East Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 11110 East Washington Street offers parking.
Does 11110 East Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11110 East Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11110 East Washington Street have a pool?
No, 11110 East Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 11110 East Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 11110 East Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11110 East Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11110 East Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11110 East Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11110 East Washington Street does not have units with air conditioning.
