11110 East Washington Street

Just five minutes to Irvington, Fountain Square, and Monument Circle, this stunning duplex features all the modern updates you need to move right on in! Located just inside Cumberland, you'll have the comfort of a small community but be close to everything you'd need. This home has the original hardwood floors, large arched doorways and tons of cabinet and counter space in the kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with the stove and refrigerator. A large yard in the front and garage space in the back is exactly what you've been searching for. Check it out!



